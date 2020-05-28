Jang Nara’s Most Memorable Scenes In “Oh My Child” So Far

Viewers of “Oh My Child” are loving Jang Nara’s humorous and emotional scenes!

“Oh My Child” tells the story of Jang Ha Ri (Jang Nara), a girl who is planning to skip marriage in favor of getting a child first, when three males come unexpectedly into her life.

Listed below are a number of memorable moments from the drama thus far!

Collar-grabbing within the elevator

In the third episode, Jang Ha Ri taught Choi Kang Eu Tteum (Jung Gun Joo) a lesson he’ll always remember. He stored calling her “auntie” within the elevator on the best way to work, inflicting everybody to stare at them in confusion.

Jang Ha Ri tried to carry in her irritation, however as soon as everybody left and it was simply the 2 of them within the elevator, she grabbed his collar and snapped, “There aren’t any aunts at work. There are solely superiors and subordinates.” This assertive second drew an enthusiastic spherical of applause from the viewers.

An offended kick over a laundry trick

Choi Kang Eu Tteum isn’t the one one who received a style of Jang Ha Ri’s wrath. In the identical episode, Yoon Jae Younger (Park Byung Eun) “cleverly” hid his soiled laundry in hers in order that she would find yourself washing his garments as nicely. Boiling with fury, she slammed her foot into his chest, inflicting him to double over and go on his knees. She pushed her foot in opposition to his face and known as him out for making an attempt to play a unclean trick on her. The way in which she fully overpowered him made had many followers bursting into laughter.

Her emotional second within the park

Not solely does Jang Nara completely painting Jang Ha Ri’s witty moments, she additionally does an excellent job of capturing the emotional moments of a girl approaching her 40s. In the third episode, she went to the park after an argument along with her mom and shed tears of frustration and remorse. Her tearful second made viewers emotional too.

Sharing her trustworthy ideas

In the fourth episode, Jang Ha Ri actually talked in regards to the controversial subject of sperm donation throughout “The Mother Launching Ceremony.” Regardless of the unfavourable response, she continued, “It’s undoubtedly one thing you’ll be able to say as moms. I believed I knew rather a lot about it as a result of I met many moms for 15 years, however I really didn’t know rather a lot. I wish to know the way moms really feel and sympathize with them.” She managed to settle down the offended supporters, and her sincerity reached the viewers’ hearts as nicely.

“Oh My Child” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 10:50 p.m. KST.

