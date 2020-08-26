Jang Seung Jo Confirmed To Join Kim Hye Yoon And BLACKPINK’s Jisoo In Upcoming JTBC Drama

The upcoming drama starring Kim Hye Yoon and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has a brand new main actor becoming a member of them!

On August 26, it was reported that Jang Seung Jo could be becoming a member of the brand new drama “Snowdrop” (working title).

In response, a supply from his company Ace Manufacturing facility confirmed the information and mentioned, “Jang Seung Jo might be becoming a member of the drama in a number one position.” They continued on to say, “Particulars of the drama’s storyline and Jang Seung Jo’s character might be revealed by the drama’s manufacturing firm at a later date.”

The drama has largely been saved underneath wraps, with it solely being identified that it will likely be led by director Jo Hyun Tak and screenwriter Yoo Hyun Mi, who beforehand labored collectively on the hit drama “SKY Citadel.” Kim Hye Yoon and Jisoo have been confirmed to play main roles, and Jung Hae In is presently in talks to affix them.

