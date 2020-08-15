Jang Sung Kyu Praises NU’EST’s Ren’s Acting After Being Moved To Tears At His Musical

NU’EST’s Ren introduced Jang Sung Kyu to tears along with his appearing in his new musical!

On August 14, Jang Sung Kyu shared a rave assessment of Ren’s efficiency after seeing him in his musical “Jamie” (unique title “Everyone’s Speaking About Jamie”).

Posting a photograph that he snapped backstage with Ren, Jang Sung Kyu wrote on Instagram, “He was loopy good. Mingi [Ren’s given name], who made me cry greater than 5 instances [during the musical].”

After tagging the submit with “Jamie” and “Choi Mingi,” he added, “Ranging from right this moment, I’ve determined that I ought to turn out to be a mum or dad like Jamie’s mom.”

Ren adorably reassured Jang Sung Kyu that he had already achieved his parenting objective on his personal Instagram account, writing, “Our famous person Sung Kyu is a dad who’s like Margaret [Jamie’s mom in the musical]… thanks. You’re fully treasured.”

Final 12 months, Jang Sung Kyu and Ren appeared collectively as hosts on the JTBC selection present “The Idiot’s Chart.”

Take a look at Jang Sung Kyu’s new idol selection present “Idol on the Quiz” beneath!

