Jang Won Young Opens Up About Latest Comeback And What Makes IZ*ONE So Charming

IZ*ONE’s Jang Won Young has teamed up with GQ Korea for a photograph unfold and interview!

The IZ*ONE member took on a tomboy idea and made it her personal through the picture shoot and within the interview that adopted, opened up about her group’s newest comeback with third mini album “Oneiric Diary” and title observe “Secret Story of the Swan.” She acknowledged, “That is probably the most highly effective music we’ve showcased thus far. The lyrics examine the love and help we’ve acquired from followers to magic.”

When requested what makes IZ*ONE so charming to folks, Jang Won Young replied, “I feel all 12 of us have our personal distinct charms. Additionally, we modify up the ambiance of every music we make a comeback with, and I feel that permits us to maintain showcasing a myriad of charms. There gained’t be a single second the place you’ll really feel bored watching our performances.”

Jang Won Young’s full picture unfold and interview with GQ Korea might be discovered of their July challenge.

Don’t overlook to take a look at the music video for IZ*ONE’s newest comeback “Secret Story of the Swan” as properly!

Supply (1)