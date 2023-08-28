Janhvi Kapoor Says Why Her First Real Relationship Had To End:

Janhvi Kapoor recently talked regarding her ‘first ever serious boyfriend.’ In the most recent episode of Swipe Ride, Janhvi said that the boy broke up with her because her folks did not like him.

Janhvi Kapoor recently said that her parents, Sridevi as well as Boney Kapoor, disliked her first steady boyfriend, so they broke up soon after.

Janhvi talked about her first serious boyfriend on the most recent episode of Swipe Ride. She said, “My first serious boyfriend was a guy named same ‘chup-chup ke milenge’ meet within hiding ‘jhooth bol bol ke’ we will lie regarding each other and all that.

Unfortunately, that relationship didn’t work out because I had to lie so much, and my parents told me I’d never have a boyfriend because they were very traditional.

She Saw That Having Her Parent’s Support And Being Honest With Them Made Everything So Much Easier:

And that’s when I learned how easy everything is when your parents like you and you’re honest with them. This makes you feel far better regarding the choices you make.”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor recently appeared in the movie “Bawaal.” In Nitesh Tiwari’s movie, the actor was on screen with Varun Dhawan. When the movie first came out on Prime Video, people had different feelings about it.

Next, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi are in the works for Janhvi. She will also appear in ‘Ulajh’. Kapoor’s first movie in Telugu is also called “Devara.”

The ‘Dhadak’ actress will appear in a movie with ‘RRR’ star Jr. NTR for the first time. Koratala Siva will be in charge of making “Devara,” and Saif Ali Khan will also be in it.

There Are Reports That Shikhar Pahariya Is Dating Janhvi:

It is said that Shikhar Pahariya is dating Janhvi. They used to date and then broke up. But the fact that they are often seen together has led to reports that they are back together.

Shikhar was also seen with Janhvi’s father, the director Boney Kapoor, at different events, like the March 31 opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

On Janhvi’s birthday, Shikhar shared a sweet picture of himself holding her close and writing “Happy birthday” on his Instagram Stories.

He also added an emoji of a red heart to the picture. Shikhar is an entrepreneur and the grandson of Sushil Kumar Shinde, who was the chief minister of Maharashtra from 1998 to 2004. She also said that being honest with your parents can make you change your mind about things.

“If you feel sure, like, “Yeah, I’m dating this individual and I can bring him home; my dad’s cool with it and happy with my choice,” that makes you believe more in the relationship. Okay, so I must be performing something right.”

Janhvi Stated That Bollywood Has A Lot To Do With How She Thinks About Love:

She also said that Bollywood has had a big effect on how she thinks about love. “Staring out the window as well as watching the raindrops fall is a lot of fun.”

