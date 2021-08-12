Janhvi Kapoor Specifically Comes To Want Birthday Lady Sara Ali Khan 



Everyone knows that Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are two besties on the town. Sara and Janhvi – The 2 younger divas had made their debut in 2018 with Kedarnath and Dhadak respectively and whilst the media idea there can be cat fights or chilly vibes, our proficient women have grew to become out to be BFFs.



As of late Sara Ali Khan celebrates her birthday. Janhvi Kapoor made up our minds to satisfy Sara and want her in my view. Closing night time, we clicked Janhvi Kapoor in a sexy white get dressed at the side of Namrata Purohit – their health teacher at Sara’s space in Juhu. The actress got here to hope the Coolie Number one actress and have fun her birthday. Candy!