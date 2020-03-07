Janneman Malan Added To South Africa Squad For India ODIs

Janneman Malan made a strong declare for inclusion when he scored a match-winning 129 now not out in the second match in opposition to Australia in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.
1 hour in the past
Sports activities
Depart a remark
Janneman Malan made a strong declare for inclusion when he scored a match-winning 129 now not out in the second match in opposition to Australia in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment