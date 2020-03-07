General News

Janneman Malan Added To South Africa Squad For India ODIs

March 7, 2020
1 Min Read




1 hour in the past
Sports activities

Depart a remark

Janneman Malan made a strong declare for inclusion when he scored a match-winning 129 now not out in the second match in opposition to Australia in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment