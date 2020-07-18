Jan’s wife set to make her Casualty debut

Somebody we now have but to meet in Casualty is the wife of Jan Jennings (Di Botcher). However that’s due to change in tonight’s episode because the police workplace, Ffion (Stirling Gallacher) lastly makes her debut.

Gallacher, who is maybe finest recognized for her roles in Medical doctors and Coronation Avenue, was revealed to be becoming a member of the forged earlier this yr with her entrance initially due to air sooner, till Casualty took a break from the schedules for just a few weeks.

When Jan and Ffion share their first scene, they’re proper within the midst of a clumsy scenario when one in every of them is much less ready to have a good time their wedding ceremony anniversary than the opposite. When Ffion turns up with a present, a responsible Jan desperately tries to discover a restaurant they’ll go to after mendacity that she had already organized one.

Thanks to Fenisha Khatri (Olivia D’Lima), Ffion quickly learns that her wife lied and when work causes Jan to not spend any time with her that night, the 2 are compelled to have a chat the place Ffion voices her frustrations at coming second finest to her job. Will Jan step up and make extra of an effort?

Talking about becoming a member of Casualty earlier within the yr Gallacher stated: “I’m solely delighted to be becoming a member of the longest-running emergency medical drama tv collection on the earth… what’s not to be thrilled about! The added bonus is, in fact, the people that work on this unbelievable present.”

“I couldn’t have felt extra personally welcomed or professionally supported in what is commonly a little bit of a nerve-wracking build-up to your first days filming. I look ahead to many blissful hours on Ffion Morgan’s faux beat.”

Govt producer Simon Harper stated on the time: “Jan has an enormous and terrifying story arising within the subsequent collection the place [her son] Ross comes into her life once more – and on condition that Ross is fairly dodgy and Ffion is a police officer, it’s all going to get fairly turbulent!”

