January Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for male idol teams!

The rankings had been decided via an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and group indexes of varied boy teams, utilizing massive information collected from December 9, 2020 to January 9, 2021.

BTS topped the listing for the thirty second consecutive month, scoring a model status index of 18,656,046. Excessive-ranking phrases within the group’s key phrase evaluation included “Billboard,” “Dynamite,” and “Map of the Soul,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “document,” “dominate,” and “chosen.” BTS’s positivity-negativity evaluation additionally revealed a rating of 80.45 % optimistic reactions.

NCT held onto second place for the fourth month in a row, scoring a model status index of 5,115,736 for January.

SEVENTEEN maintained their place at third place with a model status index of 4,613,058, marking a 28.06 % enhance of their rating since December.

Lastly, EXO and The Boyz rounded out the highest 5 for the month at fourth and fifth locations respectively.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

BTS NCT SEVENTEEN EXO The Boyz GOT7 SHINee Tremendous Junior MONSTA X NU’EST TXT Stray Youngsters TREASURE ASTRO ATEEZ INFINITE CRAVITY BIGBANG ONF VIXX Block B Golden Youngster WINNER BTOB TVXQ TOO VICTON PENTAGON AB6IX SF9

