January Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

January 10, 2021
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for male idol teams!

The rankings had been decided via an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and group indexes of varied boy teams, utilizing massive information collected from December 9, 2020 to January 9, 2021.

BTS topped the listing for the thirty second consecutive month, scoring a model status index of 18,656,046. Excessive-ranking phrases within the group’s key phrase evaluation included “Billboard,” “Dynamite,” and “Map of the Soul,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “document,” “dominate,” and “chosen.” BTS’s positivity-negativity evaluation additionally revealed a rating of 80.45 % optimistic reactions.

NCT held onto second place for the fourth month in a row, scoring a model status index of 5,115,736 for January.

SEVENTEEN maintained their place at third place with a model status index of 4,613,058, marking a 28.06 % enhance of their rating since December.

Lastly, EXO and The Boyz rounded out the highest 5 for the month at fourth and fifth locations respectively.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

  1. BTS
  2. NCT
  3. SEVENTEEN
  4. EXO
  5. The Boyz
  6. GOT7
  7. SHINee
  8. Tremendous Junior
  9. MONSTA X
  10. NU’EST
  11. TXT
  12. Stray Youngsters
  13. TREASURE
  14. ASTRO
  15. ATEEZ
  16. INFINITE
  17. CRAVITY
  18. BIGBANG
  19. ONF
  20. VIXX
  21. Block B
  22. Golden Youngster
  23. WINNER
  24. BTOB
  25. TVXQ
  26. TOO
  27. VICTON
  28. PENTAGON
  29. AB6IX
  30. SF9

