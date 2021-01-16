General News

January Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

January 16, 2021
2 Min Read

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for particular person boy group members!

The rankings have been decided by means of an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, communication, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 653 boy group members, utilizing huge knowledge collected from December 16 to January 16.

BTS’s Jimin topped the listing for the twenty fifth consecutive month with a model fame index of 6,733,150 for January. Excessive-ranking phrases in his key phrase evaluation included “Christmas Love,” “Jungin, I’m sorry,” and “Filter,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “chosen,” “present,” and “be part of.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 89.20 % constructive reactions.

BTS’s V rose to second place on this month’s rankings with a model fame index of 6,305,855, marking a 13.56 % rise in his rating since December.

Lastly, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo got here in at an in depth third after having fun with a 66.88 % improve in his model fame index since final month. The idol, who’s at the moment starring in tvN’s well-liked drama “True Magnificence,” scored a complete index of 6,303,509 for January.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. BTS’s V
  3. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  4. BTS’s Jungkook
  5. BTS’ Suga
  6. BTS’s Jin
  7. BTS’s RM
  8. TVXQ’s Yunho
  9. BTS’s J-Hope
  10. Spotlight’s Yang Yoseob
  11. EXO’s Baekhyun
  12. Tremendous Junior’s Sungmin
  13. AB6IX’s Lee Dae Hwi
  14. AB6IX’s Park Woo Jin
  15. AB6IX’s Kim Dong Hyun
  16. AB6IX’s Jeon Woong
  17. EXO’s Kai
  18. NCT’s Jaehyun
  19. NCT’s Jungwoo
  20. VIXX’s Ravi
  21. TXT’s Soobin
  22. TXT’s Yeonjun
  23. NCT’s Doyoung
  24. NCT’s Mark
  25. TXT’s Beomgyu
  26. SHINee’s Taemin
  27. The Boyz’s Hyunjae
  28. NCT’s Haechan
  29. TXT’s Taehyun
  30. NCT’s Jeno

Watch Cha Eun Woo in “True Magnificence” with subtitles under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.