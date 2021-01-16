January Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for particular person boy group members!

The rankings have been decided by means of an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, communication, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 653 boy group members, utilizing huge knowledge collected from December 16 to January 16.

BTS’s Jimin topped the listing for the twenty fifth consecutive month with a model fame index of 6,733,150 for January. Excessive-ranking phrases in his key phrase evaluation included “Christmas Love,” “Jungin, I’m sorry,” and “Filter,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “chosen,” “present,” and “be part of.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 89.20 % constructive reactions.

BTS’s V rose to second place on this month’s rankings with a model fame index of 6,305,855, marking a 13.56 % rise in his rating since December.

Lastly, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo got here in at an in depth third after having fun with a 66.88 % improve in his model fame index since final month. The idol, who’s at the moment starring in tvN’s well-liked drama “True Magnificence,” scored a complete index of 6,303,509 for January.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

BTS’s Jimin BTS’s V ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo BTS’s Jungkook BTS’ Suga BTS’s Jin BTS’s RM TVXQ’s Yunho BTS’s J-Hope Spotlight’s Yang Yoseob EXO’s Baekhyun Tremendous Junior’s Sungmin AB6IX’s Lee Dae Hwi AB6IX’s Park Woo Jin AB6IX’s Kim Dong Hyun AB6IX’s Jeon Woong EXO’s Kai NCT’s Jaehyun NCT’s Jungwoo VIXX’s Ravi TXT’s Soobin TXT’s Yeonjun NCT’s Doyoung NCT’s Mark TXT’s Beomgyu SHINee’s Taemin The Boyz’s Hyunjae NCT’s Haechan TXT’s Taehyun NCT’s Jeno

