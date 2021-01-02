January Comebacks And Debuts That Will Get Your 2021 Started Right

2021 is starting with a lot of new releases from Ok-pop artists in January!

Take a look at what comebacks, debuts, and extra new music to sit up for beneath.

January 1

Subin (Dalsooobin) from Dal Shabet launched her music “Eyes Like Snow” on January 1.

January 5

Hong Eun Ki will launch his fourth single “ON&ON” on January 5.

January 6

Jeong Sewoon returns on January 6 with the second a part of his full album “24.”

January 8

MCND unveils their second mini album “MCND AGE” on January 8.

January 11

(G)I-DLE makes a comeback on January 11 with the mini album “I burn.”

VICTON’s comeback can also be set for that day as they launch their first full album “VOICE: The long run is now.”

TREASURE returns with their first full album “THE FIRST STEP : TREASURE EFFECT” on January 11.

New boy group T1419 debuts that day with the only album “BEFORE SUNRISE Half 1.”

January 13

Yubin is ready to share the digital single “Fragrance” on January 13.

January 18

Epik Excessive releases half considered one of their tenth full album “Epik Excessive Is Right here” on January 18.

AB6IX returns that day with “SALUTE : A NEW HOPE,” a repackage of their third mini album “SALUTE.”

January 19

CRAVITY makes a comeback on January 19 with their mini album “SEASON 3 HIDEOUT: BE OUR VOICE.”

ONEUS returns that day with “DEVIL.”

January 22

ITZY shares their “Not Shy (English Ver.)” album on January 22, which comprises official English variations of all their title tracks thus far.

SATURDAY releases their single album “Solely You” that day.

January 25

Golden Baby returns on January 25 with a brand new mini album.

January 27

U-KISS’s Soohyun and Hoon launch their first unit music “I Want” on January 27.

Extra to sit up for

Extra new releases introduced for January embrace comebacks by TVXQ’s Yunho, Tremendous Junior, Chungha, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, and DIA and the official debut of latest boy group NTX.

Which January launch are you essentially the most enthusiastic about?