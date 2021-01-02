January Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model popularity rankings for drama actors!

The rankings had been decided by means of a knowledge evaluation of the media protection, participation, interplay, and neighborhood indexes of fifty actors who appeared in dramas that aired between December 2, 2020 and January 2, 2021.

Kim So Yeon, who’s at the moment starring within the smash hit drama “The Penthouse,” topped this month’s record with a model popularity index of 9,344,658. Excessive-ranking phrases in her key phrase evaluation included “The Penthouse,” “Lee Ji Ah,” and “Lee Sang Woo,” whereas her highest-ranking associated phrases included “act,” “passionate performing,” and “award.” The actress’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 70.55 % optimistic reactions.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, who’s at the moment starring in tvN’s “True Magnificence,” took second place within the rankings with a model popularity index of 8,301,999 for January.

“The Penthouse” star Lee Ji Ah got here in third place for the month with a model popularity index of seven,115,490, whereas “Mr. Queen” main woman Shin Hye Solar and “True Magnificence” star Moon Ga Younger rounded out the highest 5 at fourth and fifth locations respectively.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

Kim So Yeon Cha Eun Woo Lee Ji Ah Shin Hye Solar Moon Ga Younger Kim Jung Hyun Jo Byeong Gyu Kim Sejeong Uhm Ki Joon Kim Younger Dae Hwang In Yeob Hwang Jung Min Shin Se Kyung Jo Yeo Jeong INFINITE’s Kim Myung Soo Im Siwan Namgoong Min Ahn Bo Hyun Ladies’ Technology’s YoonA S.E.S.’s Eugene Yoo Joon Sang Shin Sung Rok Go Joon Lee Se Younger Kwon Nara WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon Lee Chung Ah Lee Chae Younger Seol In Ah NU’EST’s Minhyun

Watch Kim So Yeon and Lee Ji Ah in “The Penthouse” right here…

Watch Now

…Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Younger in “True Magnificence” right here…

Watch Now

…and Shin Hye Solar and Kim Jung Hyun in “Mr. Queen” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

High Picture Credit score: Xportsnews