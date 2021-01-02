General News

January Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

January 2, 2021
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model popularity rankings for drama actors!

The rankings had been decided by means of a knowledge evaluation of the media protection, participation, interplay, and neighborhood indexes of fifty actors who appeared in dramas that aired between December 2, 2020 and January 2, 2021.

Kim So Yeon, who’s at the moment starring within the smash hit drama “The Penthouse,” topped this month’s record with a model popularity index of 9,344,658. Excessive-ranking phrases in her key phrase evaluation included “The Penthouse,” “Lee Ji Ah,” and “Lee Sang Woo,” whereas her highest-ranking associated phrases included “act,” “passionate performing,” and “award.” The actress’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 70.55 % optimistic reactions.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, who’s at the moment starring in tvN’s “True Magnificence,” took second place within the rankings with a model popularity index of 8,301,999 for January.

“The Penthouse” star Lee Ji Ah got here in third place for the month with a model popularity index of seven,115,490, whereas “Mr. Queen” main woman Shin Hye Solar and “True Magnificence” star Moon Ga Younger rounded out the highest 5 at fourth and fifth locations respectively.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. Kim So Yeon
  2. Cha Eun Woo
  3. Lee Ji Ah
  4. Shin Hye Solar
  5. Moon Ga Younger
  6. Kim Jung Hyun
  7. Jo Byeong Gyu
  8. Kim Sejeong
  9. Uhm Ki Joon
  10. Kim Younger Dae
  11. Hwang In Yeob
  12. Hwang Jung Min
  13. Shin Se Kyung
  14. Jo Yeo Jeong
  15. INFINITE’s Kim Myung Soo
  16. Im Siwan
  17. Namgoong Min
  18. Ahn Bo Hyun
  19. Ladies’ Technology’s YoonA
  20. S.E.S.’s Eugene
  21. Yoo Joon Sang
  22. Shin Sung Rok
  23. Go Joon
  24. Lee Se Younger
  25. Kwon Nara
  26. WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon
  27. Lee Chung Ah
  28. Lee Chae Younger
  29. Seol In Ah
  30. NU’EST’s Minhyun

