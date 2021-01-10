January Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for woman teams!

The rankings had been decided by way of an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and group indexes of varied woman teams, utilizing huge information collected from December 10, 2020 to January 10, 2021.

BLACKPINK held onto their spot on the prime of the listing this month with a model status index of 4,695,457 for January. Excessive-ranking phrases within the group’s key phrase evaluation included “Lovesick Ladies,” “How You Like That,” and “Whistle,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “maintain,” “surpass,” and “document.” BLACKPINK’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 74.16 % optimistic reactions.

TWICE equally maintained their place at second place with a model status index of 4,178,019 for the month.

Lastly, IZ*ONE rose to 3rd place within the rankings after seeing a 13 % enhance of their model status index since December. The group’s complete rating got here out to three,802,710 for January.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

BLACKPINK TWICE IZ*ONE (G)I-DLE Oh My Girl GFRIEND MAMAMOO aespa ITZY APRIL Ladies’ Technology Lovelyz Pink Velvet Apink LOONA MOMOLAND WJSN woo!ah! Weeekly STAYC fromis_9 Women’ Code DreamCatcher Weki Meki Berry Good Rocket Punch Girl’s Day LABOUM f(x) EXID

