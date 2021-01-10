General News

January Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

January 10, 2021
2 Min Read

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for woman teams!

The rankings had been decided by way of an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and group indexes of varied woman teams, utilizing huge information collected from December 10, 2020 to January 10, 2021.

BLACKPINK held onto their spot on the prime of the listing this month with a model status index of 4,695,457 for January. Excessive-ranking phrases within the group’s key phrase evaluation included “Lovesick Ladies,” “How You Like That,” and “Whistle,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “maintain,” “surpass,” and “document.” BLACKPINK’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 74.16 % optimistic reactions.

TWICE equally maintained their place at second place with a model status index of 4,178,019 for the month.

Lastly, IZ*ONE rose to 3rd place within the rankings after seeing a 13 % enhance of their model status index since December. The group’s complete rating got here out to three,802,710 for January.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. TWICE
  3. IZ*ONE
  4. (G)I-DLE
  5. Oh My Girl
  6. GFRIEND
  7. MAMAMOO
  8. aespa
  9. ITZY
  10. APRIL
  11. Ladies’ Technology
  12. Lovelyz
  13. Pink Velvet
  14. Apink
  15. LOONA
  16. MOMOLAND
  17. WJSN
  18. woo!ah!
  19. Weeekly
  20. STAYC
  21. fromis_9
  22. Women’ Code
  23. DreamCatcher
  24. Weki Meki
  25. Berry Good
  26. Rocket Punch
  27. Girl’s Day
  28. LABOUM
  29. f(x)
  30. EXID

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.