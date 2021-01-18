General News

January Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

January 18, 2021
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for particular person woman group members!

The rankings have been decided via an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, communication, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 535 woman group members, utilizing massive knowledge collected from December 17, 2020 to January 17, 2021.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie held onto her spot on the prime of the checklist with a model fame index of two,855,331 for January. Excessive-ranking phrases in her key phrase evaluation included “YouTube,” “SOLO,” and “Instagram,” whereas her highest-ranking associated phrases included “open,” “horny,” and “alluring.” Jennie’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 72.55 p.c optimistic reactions.

Oh My Girl’s Arin rose to second place within the rankings with a model fame index of two,415,960, marking an 18.07 p.c enhance in her rating since December.

Lastly, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo got here in at an in depth third after having fun with a 41.11 p.c rise in her model fame index, which got here out to 2,405,932 for January.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

  1. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  2. Oh My Girl’s Arin
  3. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  4. (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon
  5. (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi
  6. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  7. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  8. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  9. TWICE’s Sana
  10. TWICE’s Nayeon
  11. APRIL’s Naeun
  12. TWICE’s Momo
  13. Ladies’ Era’s Taeyeon
  14. MOMOLAND’s Nancy
  15. LOONA’s Chuu
  16. aespa’s Karina
  17. (G)I-DLE’s Soojin
  18. IZ*ONE’s Jang Gained Younger
  19. (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon
  20. aespa’s Winter
  21. (G)I-DLE’s Shuhua
  22. (G)I-DLE’s Minnie
  23. Pink Velvet’s Pleasure
  24. TWICE’s Mina
  25. Pink Velvet’s Irene
  26. TWICE’s Dahyun
  27. Oh My Girl’s Jiho
  28. Oh My Girl’s Hyojung
  29. TWICE’s Jihyo
  30. Oh My Girl’s YooA

