January Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for particular person woman group members!

The rankings have been decided via an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, communication, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 535 woman group members, utilizing massive knowledge collected from December 17, 2020 to January 17, 2021.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie held onto her spot on the prime of the checklist with a model fame index of two,855,331 for January. Excessive-ranking phrases in her key phrase evaluation included “YouTube,” “SOLO,” and “Instagram,” whereas her highest-ranking associated phrases included “open,” “horny,” and “alluring.” Jennie’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 72.55 p.c optimistic reactions.

Oh My Girl’s Arin rose to second place within the rankings with a model fame index of two,415,960, marking an 18.07 p.c enhance in her rating since December.

Lastly, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo got here in at an in depth third after having fun with a 41.11 p.c rise in her model fame index, which got here out to 2,405,932 for January.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Oh My Girl’s Arin BLACKPINK’s Jisoo (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi MAMAMOO’s Hwasa BLACKPINK’s Rosé BLACKPINK’s Lisa TWICE’s Sana TWICE’s Nayeon APRIL’s Naeun TWICE’s Momo Ladies’ Era’s Taeyeon MOMOLAND’s Nancy LOONA’s Chuu aespa’s Karina (G)I-DLE’s Soojin IZ*ONE’s Jang Gained Younger (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon aespa’s Winter (G)I-DLE’s Shuhua (G)I-DLE’s Minnie Pink Velvet’s Pleasure TWICE’s Mina Pink Velvet’s Irene TWICE’s Dahyun Oh My Girl’s Jiho Oh My Girl’s Hyojung TWICE’s Jihyo Oh My Girl’s YooA

