January Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for idol teams!

The rankings have been decided by an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and group consciousness indexes of assorted idol teams, utilizing large knowledge collected from December 23, 2020 to January 23, 2021.

BTS held onto their spot on the high of the record with a model fame index of 15,664,084 for January. Excessive-ranking phrases within the group’s key phrase evaluation included “Golden Disc,” “Billboard,” and “TikTok,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “surpass,” “award,” and “dominate.” BTS’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 85.02 % optimistic reactions.

BLACKPINK additionally maintained their place at second place with a model fame index of 11,865,603, marking a 41.23 % enhance of their rating since final month.

Lastly, TWICE rose to 3rd place after having fun with a 62.94 % rise of their model fame index since December. The group’s complete index got here out to 9,248,874 for January.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

BTS BLACKPINK TWICE (G)I-DLE IZ*ONE NCT SEVENTEEN EXO GFRIEND MAMAMOO Oh My Lady NU’EST SHINee ITZY TREASURE The Boyz ASTRO MONSTA X TXT WJSN APRIL aespa Crimson Velvet AB6IX Ladies’ Technology Stray Children VICTON ENHYPEN MOMOLAND LOONA

