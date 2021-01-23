General News

January Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

January 23, 2021
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for idol teams!

The rankings have been decided by an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and group consciousness indexes of assorted idol teams, utilizing large knowledge collected from December 23, 2020 to January 23, 2021.

BTS held onto their spot on the high of the record with a model fame index of 15,664,084 for January. Excessive-ranking phrases within the group’s key phrase evaluation included “Golden Disc,” “Billboard,” and “TikTok,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “surpass,” “award,” and “dominate.” BTS’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 85.02 % optimistic reactions.

BLACKPINK additionally maintained their place at second place with a model fame index of 11,865,603, marking a 41.23 % enhance of their rating since final month.

Lastly, TWICE rose to 3rd place after having fun with a 62.94 % rise of their model fame index since December. The group’s complete index got here out to 9,248,874 for January.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. TWICE
  4. (G)I-DLE
  5. IZ*ONE
  6. NCT
  7. SEVENTEEN
  8. EXO
  9. GFRIEND
  10. MAMAMOO
  11. Oh My Lady
  12. NU’EST
  13. SHINee
  14. ITZY
  15. TREASURE
  16. The Boyz
  17. ASTRO
  18. MONSTA X
  19. TXT
  20. WJSN
  21. APRIL
  22. aespa
  23. Crimson Velvet
  24. AB6IX
  25. Ladies’ Technology
  26. Stray Children
  27. VICTON
  28. ENHYPEN
  29. MOMOLAND
  30. LOONA

