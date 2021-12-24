January Sale is coming to PS Store: hundreds of offers and discounts on PS4 and PS5 games

Up to 75% discount on this promotion that includes games like Far Cry 6 or It Takes Two.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 22 December 2021, 11:21 30 comments

As usual, PlayStation has decided to update its store with a new handful of deals on PS4 and PS5 games. This is the promotion called January sales, which includes hundreds of titles with discounts that reach 75% although, if we are honest, they are not the best we have seen this year.

The promotion begins this December 22 and will last until next January the 8th, so we will have to take advantage of the Christmas and Three Kings season to get hold of one of the protagonists on the list. Precisely because of Reyes, on January 5, new titles could enter, if we pay attention to what they have told us from the official PlayStation blog. At 3DJuegos we have selected a dozen offers that may catch your attention.

10 Featured Deals on PS Store

Far Cry 6 for PS4 and PS5 at 41.99 euros (before 69.99 euros): Ubisoft’s latest open world takes us to Yara to lead a revolution against Giancarlo Exposito himself. A well-known formula that guarantees hours of fun, action and madness.

It Takes Two at 19.99 euros (before 39.99 euros): The best game of the year 2021 for The Game Awards and also for 3DJuegos. This cooperative of the team led by Josef Fares is pure creativity, with a variety not seen in years. Also, if you buy one, you can play another one for free with it through its multiplayer.

Blasphemous at 6.24 euros (before 24.99 euros): The game developed by the Spanish studio The Game Kitchen is a demanding action and platform title that will delight those who seek challenge, lore and want to enjoy an artistic section without comparison.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey at 17.49 euros (before 69.99 euros): It is not Valhalla, but for that price and the number of hours of content that it guarantees, it is unrivaled. This selection is indicated for those who tolerate the Ubisoft formula and want to invest a lot of time in a single title.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare at 23.09 euros (previously 69.99 euros): It came out a while ago, but it is rare to see the new Modern Warfare at such a low price on consoles. It is also by far the best title in the series in recent years, so you are not going to go wrong with it.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 at 22.49 euros (before 44.99 euros): This happens like the previous one, which is rare to see it lowered. If you bet on nostalgia, nothing better than this new face of two of the classics most loved not only by skateboarding fans, but also by addicts to good music and scores.

Watch Dogs Legion at 20.99 euros (before 69.99 euros): Maybe it did not turn out as well as it painted, but it is still the last installment of a triple A saga at a third of its price. In addition, it convinces you more or less, it is a title that guarantees a minimum of quality and good detail in its open world, located in London.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled at 15.99 euros (before 39.99 euros): If you are looking for a more familiar proposal and for all audiences, the best option in the absence of Mario Kart is this. Several tracks, a multitude of characters and special outfits in a game that more than fulfills what is proposed.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at 17.49 euros (before 49.99 euros): If you feel like playing Star Wars games, you will be happy to know that, without being the most cutting-edge in terms of technology or innovation, Fallen Order is a solid game that gives you exactly what you are looking for: lightsabers and a universe to discover.

The Witcher 3 GOTY Edition at 9.99 euros (before 49.99 euros): It could not be missing. With the second season of the Netflix series just arrived, it is worth returning to the world of Geralt de Rivia with an edition that includes its two expansions, which at the level of story and duration could be independent games.

If you prefer to decide for yourself, you can always consult the complete list of discounts for the promotion, as well as keep an eye on the web to find out about new offers that periodically appear on the different platforms.

