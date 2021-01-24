General News

January Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

January 24, 2021
2 Min Read

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for singers!

The rankings have been decided by means of an evaluation of singers’ media protection, client participation, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes, utilizing huge information collected from December 24, 2020 to January 24, 2021.

BTS efficiently defended their place at on the prime of the checklist with a model status index of 17,265,853, marking a 22.20 % rise of their rating since final month.

Trot singer Im Younger Woong equally held onto his spot at second place with a model status index of 10,836,785, marking a modest 2.49 % improve in his rating since December.

Lastly, BLACKPINK additionally maintained their place at third place with a model status index of 9,249,888 for January, marking a 15.63 % rise of their rating since final month.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. BTS
  2. Im Younger Woong
  3. BLACKPINK
  4. (G)I-DLE
  5. Younger Tak
  6. IU
  7. Kim Hee Jae
  8. TWICE
  9. NCT
  10. Track Ga In
  11. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  12. ITZY
  13. SEVENTEEN
  14. EXO
  15. GFRIEND
  16. Lee Chan Received
  17. Ladies’ Era’s Taeyeon
  18. IZ*ONE
  19. Pink Velvet
  20. Oh My Woman
  21. MAMAMOO
  22. Jessi
  23. Park Jin Younger
  24. Kang Daniel
  25. Im Chang Jung
  26. Lee Seung Gi
  27. Jung Dong Received
  28. Jang Min Ho
  29. MUSHVENOM
  30. Na Hoon Ah

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.