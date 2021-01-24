January Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for singers!

The rankings have been decided by means of an evaluation of singers’ media protection, client participation, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes, utilizing huge information collected from December 24, 2020 to January 24, 2021.

BTS efficiently defended their place at on the prime of the checklist with a model status index of 17,265,853, marking a 22.20 % rise of their rating since final month.

Trot singer Im Younger Woong equally held onto his spot at second place with a model status index of 10,836,785, marking a modest 2.49 % improve in his rating since December.

Lastly, BLACKPINK additionally maintained their place at third place with a model status index of 9,249,888 for January, marking a 15.63 % rise of their rating since final month.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

BTS Im Younger Woong BLACKPINK (G)I-DLE Younger Tak IU Kim Hee Jae TWICE NCT Track Ga In MAMAMOO’s Hwasa ITZY SEVENTEEN EXO GFRIEND Lee Chan Received Ladies’ Era’s Taeyeon IZ*ONE Pink Velvet Oh My Woman MAMAMOO Jessi Park Jin Younger Kang Daniel Im Chang Jung Lee Seung Gi Jung Dong Received Jang Min Ho MUSHVENOM Na Hoon Ah

Supply (1)