January Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for selection reveals!

The rankings had been decided by way of an evaluation of the patron participation, interplay, media protection, group consciousness, and viewership indexes of fifty common selection packages, utilizing large knowledge collected from December 3 to January 3.

TV Chosun’s trot audition program “Miss Trot 2” topped this month’s checklist with a model fame index of 18,799,904. Excessive-ranking phrases within the present’s key phrase evaluation included “Jin Solar Mi,” “twist,” and “rankings,” whereas its highest-ranking associated phrases included “surpass,” “file,” and “problem.” This system’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 89.66 % constructive reactions.

MBC’s “House Alone” (“I Stay Alone”) took second place within the rankings with a model fame index of 10,086,685, marking a ten.33 % improve in its rating since December.

Lastly, JTBC’s “Sing Once more” got here in third place after seeing a 23.38 % rise in its model fame index since final month. The present’s whole index for January got here out to 9,591,860.

Take a look at the highest 20 for this month under!

“Miss Trot 2” “House Alone” “Sing Once more” “How Do You Play?” “Love Name Heart” “PPONG College” “The King of Masks Singer” “Trot Nationwide Pageant” “We Acquired Divorced” “Spouse’s Style” “Working Man” “Ask Us Something” “My Ugly Duckling” “2 Days & 1 Evening” “God of Trot” “Trot Nation” “Radio Star” “Can’t Be First” (literal translation) “Immortal Songs” “The Return of Superman”

