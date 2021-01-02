January Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has printed this month’s model popularity rankings for selection stars!

The rankings had been decided by an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and group consciousness indexes of fifty well-liked entertainers, utilizing huge knowledge collected from December 1, 2020 to January 1, 2021.

Yoo Jae Suk remained on the high of the record this month with a model popularity index of three,862,218, marking a powerful 125.56 % improve in his rating since December.

Excessive-ranking phrases in Yoo Jae Suk’s key phrase evaluation included “leisure awards,” “How Do You Play?”, and “Operating Man,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “award,” “effort,” and “launch.” The star’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 93.01 % % constructive reactions.

Kim Sook rose to second place within the rankings after having fun with a staggering 583.54 % rise in her model popularity index since final month. The comedienne’s complete rating got here out to 2,366,831 for January.

Lastly, Kim Jong Kook got here in at an in depth third with a model popularity index of two,279,500, marking a 199.10 % improve in his rating since December.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

Yoo Jae Suk Kim Sook Kim Jong Kook Lee Hyori Park Na Rae Search engine marketing Jang Hoon Kim Sung Joo Kang Ho Dong Jang Do Yeon Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul Kim Gura Ahn Jung Hwan Park Myung Soo Kim Jong Min Paeng Hyun Sook Choi Yang Rak Park Mi Solar Shin Dong Yup Yang Se Hyung Yoo Hee Yeol Lee Kyung Kyu Lee Kwang Soo Lee Soo Geun Lee Younger Ja Lee Sang Min Kim Joon Ho Jun Hyun Moo HaHa Ahn Younger Mi Yang Se Chan

