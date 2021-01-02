General News

January Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has printed this month’s model popularity rankings for selection stars!

The rankings had been decided by an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and group consciousness indexes of fifty well-liked entertainers, utilizing huge knowledge collected from December 1, 2020 to January 1, 2021.

Yoo Jae Suk remained on the high of the record this month with a model popularity index of three,862,218, marking a powerful 125.56 % improve in his rating since December.

Excessive-ranking phrases in Yoo Jae Suk’s key phrase evaluation included “leisure awards,” “How Do You Play?”, and “Operating Man,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “award,” “effort,” and “launch.” The star’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 93.01 % % constructive reactions.

Kim Sook rose to second place within the rankings after having fun with a staggering 583.54 % rise in her model popularity index since final month. The comedienne’s complete rating got here out to 2,366,831 for January.

Lastly, Kim Jong Kook got here in at an in depth third with a model popularity index of two,279,500, marking a 199.10 % improve in his rating since December.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. Yoo Jae Suk
  2. Kim Sook
  3. Kim Jong Kook
  4. Lee Hyori
  5. Park Na Rae
  6. Search engine marketing Jang Hoon
  7. Kim Sung Joo
  8. Kang Ho Dong
  9. Jang Do Yeon
  10. Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul
  11. Kim Gura
  12. Ahn Jung Hwan
  13. Park Myung Soo
  14. Kim Jong Min
  15. Paeng Hyun Sook
  16. Choi Yang Rak
  17. Park Mi Solar
  18. Shin Dong Yup
  19. Yang Se Hyung
  20. Yoo Hee Yeol
  21. Lee Kyung Kyu
  22. Lee Kwang Soo
  23. Lee Soo Geun
  24. Lee Younger Ja
  25. Lee Sang Min
  26. Kim Joon Ho
  27. Jun Hyun Moo
  28. HaHa
  29. Ahn Younger Mi
  30. Yang Se Chan

