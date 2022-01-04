January’s Featured Video Games: Top Releases to Kick Off 2022

From Pokémon Legends: Arceus to the premiere of God of War on PC: the new year starts strong in premieres.

If you are a PC gamer attentive that 2022 starts strong. Thus, in January the landing in compatible stores of two great successes on consoles, Monster Hunter: Rise and God of War, is planned, ending their exclusivity on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation respectively. As if that were not enough, at the end of the month Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be released on PS5, a pack to be released later on the computer.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is coming to Switch later this monthHowever, you have to go back to the consoles to see what will be for many the great launch of the month. We are talking about Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch, a new foray of Game Freak in the veteran and triumphant franchise to be released on January 28 in which there are many hopes placed by its fans. Before, on January 20, Rainbow Six: Extraction will arrive with all its terrifying action-shooter.

In the background we have other video game adaptations already available on the market such as Deep Rock Galactic on PlayStation, Astroneer on Nintendo Switch or Mushroom Wars 2 on PS4 and Xbox One, as well as other proposals with interesting points to follow: The Anacrusis, Blackwind, Expeditions: Rome, Wanderer VR, etc. As always, in this topic you can review in video the January’s Top Releases.

Deep Rock Galactic (PS5, PS4) – 4 de enero

Monster Hunter Rise (PC) – 12 de enero

Astroneer (Switch) – 13 de enero

Mushroom Wars 2 (PS4, XOne) – 13 de enero

The Anacrusis (PC, XSeries, XOne) – 13 de enero

God of War (PC) – 14 de enero

Blackwind (PC, PS5, PS4, XSeries, XOne, Switch) – 20 de enero

Expeditions: Rome (PC) – January 20

Rainbow Six: Extraction (PC, PS5, PS4, XSeries, XOne) – 20 de enero

Windjammers 2 (PC, PS5, PS4, XSeries, XOne, Switch) – 20 de enero

Reverie Knights Tactics (PC) – 25 de enero

Circuit Superstars (PS4) – 27 de enero

Rugby 22 (PC, PS5, PS4, XSeries, XOne)– 27 de enero

Wanderer VR (PC, PS4) – January 27

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Switch) – January 28

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) – 28 de enero

From the comments, we encourage you to leave us your comments about this first month of 2022 that is committed to being full of launches. But for now we stay in January, What is the game that you most want to start playing?

More about: The launches of the month and Releases.