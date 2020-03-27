General News

Japan Airlines ditches compulsory high heels and skirts in big win for #KuToo movement

March 27, 2020
Company turns into first principal employer inside the nation to forestall forcing dress code on women

Female flight attendants operating for Japan Airways will no longer be required to placed on prime heels or skirts, the airline has acknowledged, in a rare victory for Japan’s #KuToo advertising marketing campaign in opposition to administrative center dress codes for ladies.

The airline is the first principal Japanese company to loosen up its legal guidelines in retaining with courtroom instances from women that having to placed on prime heels was as soon as uncomfortable and ceaselessly left them in substantial ache.

