Japan cracks down on PS5 speculators: boxes are marked to prevent resale

The country continues to fight this problem amid a shortage of supplies that exacerbates the situation.

The lack of resources has led to all kinds of dilemmas in the world of technology. In the case of video games, it turns out quite difficult get the latest generation consoles, and the situation has been further aggravated by the presence of speculators in the market. For this reason, and after Sony lowered its PS5 production forecasts, Japan has begun to take curious measures to prevent customers from being able to resell a console instantly.

As explained in the VGC medium, some stores in the country have begun to mark the boxes of PS5 with the name of the buyer and the date of the acquisition, reason why in a resale attempt it will be implied that this console is second hand. In addition, it is also reported that establishments may get rid of the controller boxes (but not the peripheral itself) that is included within the PS5 package, which would leave the control loose in the pack.

After all, VGC remembers an event in Japan that has led to the tightening of anti-speculation measures, as a store had to To call the police to the altercations produced by customers who wanted to buy PS5 in droves. Therefore, and when observing a market in which more and more speculators of the Sony console appear, the Japanese country has taken the measures described above to slow your progress.

Whether these ideas can reduce the number of speculators in Japan remains to be seen, as the supply shortage problem does not appear to will be resolved in the near future. Until then, PlayStation has claimed that it is 100% focused on shipping more PS5s to stores and appears to be working on some removable cases that could spell the return of the PS5. console customization. For the moment, it will be necessary to continue fighting to get a PS5, and even more so if we aim for the standard model, since physical games are in full swing.

