Japan did not recognize the Russian referendums in Ukraine and announced that it will apply a new package of sanctions to Moscow

Japan rejected this Friday the results of the illegal accession referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine and pointed out that it contemplates new sanctions against the Kremlin in coordination with the international community.

“Acts such as the decision to annex Ukrainian territories or the holding of referendums in areas controlled by Russian troops vviolate the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine”, said the spokesman for the Japanese executive, Hirokazu Matsunoat a press conference.

Japan “cannot allow these acts that violate international law” and that represent “a unilateral attempt to change the territorial situation by force,” the spokesman added.

Tokyo contemplates “continuing to apply strong sanctions to Russia and supporting Ukraine”, and leaves the door open to new pressure measures “as the situation evolves and in close cooperation with the G7 and the rest of the international community,” Matsuno said.

A few days ago Japan announced its latest round of sanctions against Moscowwhat veto exports of goods that can be used for chemical weapons and that are added to a wide range of pressure measures coordinated with other countries, including those aimed at financially isolating Russia and to block the assets of their leaders.

Meanwhile, the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken accused Russia on Thursday of making a “land grab” after the referendums in Ukraine and promised again that his country will never recognize the annexation by Moscow.

Antony Blinken accused Russia on Thursday of making a “land grab” after the referendums in Ukraine and promised again that his country would never recognize the annexation by Moscow.

“The false referendums of the Kremlin they are a futile effort to mask what amounts to a new attempted land grab in Ukraine,” he said. The blink it’s a statement.

“To be clear, the results were orchestrated by Russia and they do not reflect the will of the Ukrainian people,” he added.

The new conviction Washington comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to formalize Russia’s annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in the east, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south this Friday

Blinken reiterated that the United States will never “recognize” the annexation of these territories, claiming that the referendums organized by Moscow are “illegitimate, that they violate international law and that they go against world peace and security.”

The United States will continue to “support Ukraine as much as necessary,” he concluded.

For its part, the United Nations Organization (UN) roundly condemned annexation plans and stressed that this movement “should not be accepted” as it represents “a dangerous escalation” of the conflict.

The United Nations Organization (UN) roundly condemned the annexation plans this Thursday and stressed that this movement “should not be accepted” since it represents “a dangerous escalation” of the conflict

“Any decision to proceed with the annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia It will have no legal value and deserves to be condemned”the UN Secretary General told reporters, Antonio Guterres.

The Portuguese diplomat made it clear that the annexations violate the United Nations Charter and go against “everything that the international community must defend.”

“It is a dangerous escalation. It has no place in the modern world. should not be accepted”assured the UN chief, who stressed that the organization is “fully committed to the sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.”

Guterres stressed that the accession referendums organized in the four territories were held during an active armed conflict, under Russian occupation and outside Ukraine’s legal and constitutional framework.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

Vladimir Putin said that the conflict in Ukraine is a result of the collapse of the Soviet Union

The Moscow regime will announce this Friday the annexation of the territories occupied during the invasion of Ukraine

The revealing audios that expose the rejection of the Russian troops against Putin: “This war is the worst decision that our Government has made”