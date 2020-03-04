Japan lifts evacuation order for town hit by Fukushima disaster

Futaba to reopen for get began of Olympic torch relay after being deserted for 9 years

Japan has lifted an evacuation order for parts of a town inside the shadow of the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, weeks previous to the world is to host the start of the Olympic torch relay.

Futaba, 2.4 miles (4km) west of the plant, has been nearly deserted for the rationale that nuclear meltdown 9 years previously, while completely different areas inside the space have mounted a partial restoration after the federal authorities declared them safe for residents.

