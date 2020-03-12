General News

Japan must plan for Olympics cancellation risk – ruling party heavyweight

March 12, 2020
Japan must brainstorm plans for dealing with canceled or postponed Tokyo Olympic Video video games, though this isn’t probably, talked about Shigeru Ishiba, a ruling celebration heavyweight noticed as a primary candidate to be the next high minister.

