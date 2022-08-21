Japan plans to deploy long-range cruise missiles in the face of growing regional threat from China

The missiles would be deployed around the southwestern region of Kyushu, and on small islands in Japanese southwestern waters, not far from Taiwan EFE/EPA/CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/File



Japan is considering deploying more than 1,000 long-range cruise missiles to improve its ability to deal with growing threats. regions of China, indicates on Sunday the daily Yomiuri Shimbun.

The country plans to upgrade its current missiles to extend their range from 100 kilometers to nearly 1,000 kilometers, which would be enough to reach the Chinese coast as well as North Korea.says the newspaper, which cites unspecified sources.

The newspaper affirms that the current ships and planes will also have to be renewed so that they can fire the new missiles, which can hit targets on land.

The missiles would be deployed around the southwestern region of Kyushu., and on small islands in southwestern Japanese waters, not far from Taiwan.

Japanese officials could not be located at the moment to comment on this information.

Japanese military strength is not officially recognized in the post-war constitutionand spending in this sector should be limited to defensive capabilities.

Recent geopolitical tensions, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or China’s increasingly aggressive attitude towards Taiwan, have generated calls in the archipelago to review and improve defense programs in Japan.

The Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) of Zhejiang province in eastern China reported this Sunday that will prohibit entry to the waters of the Southern Sea due to new military exercises scheduled for Monday in the area.

For years, China has had a territorial dispute with Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia and the Philippines over several islands located in the South China Sea. Significant hydrocarbon reserves were discovered on the continental shelf of these islands, especially on Xisha (the Paracel Islands), Nansha (the Spratly Islands) and Huangyan (the Scarborough Reef) Islands.

Several Japanese government officials have confirmed to the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri this very Sunday that they are considering acquiring an arsenal of more than 1,000 long-range missiles to “fill the gap” in the face of increased tensions in the region after China’s military exercises around Taiwan, as well as tensions in the region by the South Sea.

On the other hand, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry confirmed on Saturday that five Chinese warships and at least 17 fighter jets had approached the territory’s maritime security line, in a new show of force by Beijing to claim what it considers to be its sovereign rights over the territory.

For its part, the United States believes that “China will intensify its military, diplomatic and economic coercion on Taiwan,” said its top diplomat for East Asia, Daniel Kritenbrinkduring a conference call on Thursday.

“Although our policy has not changed, what has changed is the increasing coercion of BeijingKritenbrink stated.

The Chinese military conducted air and sea military exercises for several days in the Taiwan Strait, in response to the visit to Taipei by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

“These actions are part of an intensified pressure campaign to intimidate and pressure Taiwan and undermine its resistance.Kritenbrink added.

(with information from AFP and EP)

