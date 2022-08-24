Japan to support construction of at least seven new nuclear reactors

Japan hopes to have a total of 17 active nuclear reactors, including ten that have already been approved. The country has set a target for nuclear power to account for 20 to 22 percent of its electricity supply in fiscal year 2030.

Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishidareported this Wednesday that it will support the construction of at least seven new nuclear reactors, more than a decade after the Fukushima disaster and in the midst of the energy crisis accentuated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Japan’s Ministry of Industry plans to put seven additional nuclear reactors back into operation in the summer of next year. as part of the efforts to guarantee a stable electricity supply, the Japanese newspaper advanced The Japan Times

Thus, Japan hopes to have a total of 17 active nuclear reactors, including ten that have already been approved.yes The country has set a target for nuclear power to account for 20 to 22 percent of its electricity supply in fiscal year 2030.

“Nuclear power and renewables are essential to proceed with a green transformation”, noted the Japanese prime minister, adding that “the invasion of Russia has changed the global energy situation”.

The idea, as Kishida already transmitted last July, is to ensure ten percent of the total energy supply in Japan during the winter, taking into account the lack of electricity that is expected in the face of the cold months.

Last June, Japan reactivated one of its nuclear reactors., of the same type as those of the troubled Fukushima plant. It is the second of the three units of the Shimane plant, owned by the electricity company Chugoku Electric Power, which is located in the city of Matsue.

At the moment, the reactors that have been reactivated are pressurized water. The one at Shimane, on the other hand, is made of boiling water, the same type as those that suffered partial meltdowns at the Fukushima plant after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The determination was made official by Tatsuya Maruyama, the governor of the prefecture located in western Japan, during a session of the regional assembly. the energy company aspires to reactivate the unit in 2023as soon.

The facility’s No. 3 reactor is under evaluation, while No. 1 has been decided to be decommissioned, according to the Japan Federation of Power Companies.

“We must respect the decisions of the nuclear regulatory authority as long as the new regulations are exceeded,” government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference, also pointing out that this type of energy is “important” in a context of limited supply and rising fuel prices.

The government-level approval of the reactivation of the reactor comes two days after a court halted the commissioning of a atomic plant in Hokkaido, a further judicial setback for the government’s plans to expand atomic power generation after the blackout. after the Fukushima crisis.

