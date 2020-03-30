General News

Japanese comedian Ken Shimura dies from coronavirus

March 30, 2020
1 Min Read




three hours in the past
Leisure

Depart a remark

Jap comedian Ken Shimura, who’ve been hospitalized after being infected with the model new coronavirus, has died, turning into the first Jap well-known individual to die of the virus.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment