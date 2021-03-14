Japanese ‘Ito’ Wins Osaka Asian Film Festival Prizes

Japanese comedy-drama “Ito” (aka “Itomichi”) was named because the Grand Prix winner of the sixteenth version of the Osaka Asian Film Festival. It additionally claimed the viewers award.

The pageant ran March 5-14. Outcomes of the competitors part have been introduced Sunday night time forward of the screening of the world premiere of “The Asian Angel.” The movie was directed by Ishii Yuya and fully shot on location in South Korea, the place it celebrates meals tradition and human companionship.

“This 12 months, as a result of all the jurors have been Japanese, we debated whether or not it was acceptable to award the Grand Prix to a movie by a Japanese director. Nonetheless, we appreciated the truth that 13 years after her debut, director Yokohama Satoko returned to her hometown of Aomori and created a personality with depth. Though it is a normal fiction drama, this work is stuffed with attraction with out being stereotypical. Komai Ren, who performed the heroine, supplied a singular beat that moved us,” mentioned the jury in an announcement. Yokohama mentioned that she was very stunned to have obtained two prizes for the movie.

The pageant was held in entrance of stay audiences. However, like many different festivals, Osaka has gone a bit bit hybrid. Its Osaka Asian Film Festival On-line will remail accessible for one more week. Along with the seven movies that have been screened at previous editions of the pageant, digitally remastered Taiwanese movies “Gwan Gung Vs. Aliens” and “The Rice Dumpling Distributors” can be accessible for streaming for a restricted 48-hour interval.

Osaka Asian Film Festival 2021 Award Winners

Grand Prix (Greatest Image Award)

“Ito” dir. Yokohama Satoko (Japan)

Most Promising Expertise Award

Choi Jin-young director of “The Slug” (Korea)

ABC TV Award

“Sister Sister” dir. Kathy Uyen (Vietnam)

Yakushi Pearl Award

Lily Lee “Born to be Human” (Taiwan)

Japan Cuts Award

“B/B” dir. Nakahama Kosuke (Japan)

Japan Cuts Award Particular Point out

“Amongst 4 of Us” dir. Nakamura Mayu (Japan)

Housen Quick Film Award

“In-young’s Camcorder” dir. Oh Jeong-seon (Korea)

Viewers Award

“Ito” dir. Yokohama Satoko (Japan)