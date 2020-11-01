Japanese Movies not to be Missed at the Tokyo Film Festival

Whereas there are fewer Japanese titles than typical at this yr’s streamlined Tokyo Worldwide Film Festival, it’s a assorted choice, with quite a few worldwide co-productions and movies tackling modern points, in addition to retrospectives, anime and some classics. Listed below are 5, new and outdated, which are value catching.

“Alongside the Sea”

After highlighting the plight of Burmese refugees in debut characteristic “Passage of Life,” director Fujimoto Akio turns his consideration to Japan’s controversial technical trainee program for overseas staff. The movie follows three younger Vietnamese ladies who migrate to the nation, solely to discover themselves on the incorrect facet of the legislation.

“Underdog”

Director Take Masaharu and screenwriter Adachi Shin scored their most memorable collaboration with 2014 boxing drama “100 Yen Love.” They return to the ring for TIFF’s opening movie, a bruising drama with a marathon operating time of almost 5 hours. A bulked-up Moriyama Mirai performs a former champ looking for redemption.

“Malu”

Festival common Edmund Yeo (“Aqerat”) helms this Japan-Malaysia co-production, set in each international locations, and loosely impressed by the Kirino Natsuo novel “Grotesque.” Sherlyn Web optimization and MayJune Tan play a pair of long-separated sisters, alongside Japan’s Nagase Masatoshi and Mizuhara Kiko.

“Zokki”

One in all TIFF’s hottest tickets is that this comedy based mostly on the manga sequence by Ohashi Hiroyuki, who additionally provided the supply materials for Iwaisawa Kenji’s current anime “On-Gaku: Our Sound.” That’s principally down to the three actor-turned-filmmakers sharing the director credit score: Takenaka Naoto, Yamada Takayuki and Saitoh Takumi.

“The Rickshaw Man”

A brand new 4K restoration of Inagawa Hiroshi’s 1943 drama makes it even simpler to admire the modern cinematography of Miyagawa Kazuo. It’s being screened alongside Ema Ryan Yamazaki’s doc quick “Wheels of Destiny,” which chronicles the efforts of Miyagawa’s digicam assistant, Miyajima Masahiro, to get the movie restored.