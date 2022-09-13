Japan’s Assassin’s Creed will be supported for years and aims to mark a technological change

Ubisoft plans to raise the bar with Codename Red taking advantage of the fact that it is only released in new generation.

In recent days we have experienced a real barrage of news from the saga Assassin’s Creedmainly due to the fact that Ubisoft has presented the future of the franchise this past Saturday, with Assassin’s Creed Mirage as the next release and new projects for Infinity, such as the new RPG set in Japan.

The latter was one of the most anticipated by fans of the saga and, unlike Mirage, it will continue along the path of the great RPGs that Ubisoft has presented us with in recent years. currently known as Codename Redmore details have been revealed following an interview with VGC.

You will receive expansions and additional content for yearsMarc-Alexis Côte, vice president and executive producer of the franchise, has assured that Red will have a lot of things that he cannot reveal yet, but has confirmed that the game will be supported through expansions and additional content for many yearsin order to keep it growing.

In addition, Côte states that they intend to create a more dynamic and evolving world around the players, something that seems to be the basis of the projects that Infinity brings together. Although Mirage is also released on PS4 and One, the Assassin’s Creed set in Japan has the particularity that it will be directed to the new generation of consolesleaving those two platforms behind.

Therefore, it is not surprising that Ubisoft intends to set a new graphic and playable bar thanks to the possibilities of the next-gen. “We want mark a change at the technological and gameplay levelas we’re heading to completely next-gen platforms with PS5 and Xbox Series X,” says the producer.

Codename Red will be released only in the new generation“We want to improve the fidelity of the experiences we build by pushing our animation systems one step further so that the game feels more realistic than ever. People like to compare screenshots, but for me the future of the medium is not about looking at images, it’s about AI: the more complex our environment feels, the harder it is for AI,” he explains. “Mastering our technology will help us differentiate ourselves […] to create environments that feel organic and natural“.

In addition to Mirage and this new Codename Red, Ubisoft has unveiled more Assassin’s Creed-related projects for the future. For example, we have Codename Hexe, which will come after Red with a different proposal, or Codename Jade, a ambitious title for mobile devices set in China.

