Japan’s contract allows postponing of Games to end of year: minister

March 3, 2020
Tokyo’s Olympic 2020 contract permits it to delay the Video video games until the tip of the yr, Japan’s Olympics minister said on Tuesday, amid fear the coronavirus could disrupt the event.



