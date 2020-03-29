General News

Japan’s economy minister says Olympic postponement to push back trillions of yen in demand

March 29, 2020
The federal authorities’s stimulus bundle can have in thoughts the reality that the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Video video games will thrust back a quantity of trillions of yen worth of name for until subsequent 12 months, Japan’s monetary system minister Yasutoshi Nishimura talked about on Sunday.

