TIFFCOM, the market that runs concurrently with the Tokyo Worldwide Film Competition, is totally on-line this yr, with 73 movies screening for patrons Nov. 4-6. (The pageant runs Oct. 31 to Nov. 7.)

However the Japanese firms are fairly at dwelling within the new on-line atmosphere. They’re additionally pitching loads of new product that’s not on the screening schedule, together with new titles which have begun to earn.

Main the Shochiku slate is “Josee, the Tiger and the Fish,” a Tamura Kotaro animation based mostly on a narrative by Tanabe Seiko a couple of feisty disabled girl who finds love with an abled-bodied school scholar.

The story was first made right into a 2003 live-action movie that was a crucial and industrial success. The animation had its world premiere final week on the Busan pageant.

Additionally new to the Shochiku lineup is “Sakura,” a household drama directed by acclaimed indie veteran Yazaki Hitoshi. Fasting-rising younger actors Kitamura Takumi, Komatsu Nana and Yoshizawa Ryo star as a trio of siblings who encounter a tragedy that adjustments their lives.

In the meantime, Gaga is promoting “Your Eyes Inform,” a relationship drama directed by veteran hitmaker Miki Takahiro. Starring Ryusei Yokohama as a lonely ex-kickboxer and Yuriko Yoshitaka as a blind girl who brings gentle into his life, the movie opened strongly on the Japanese field workplace on Oct. 23. Attracting 132,000 admissions in its first weekend, the movie grabbed the quantity two field workplace slot, behind the megahit animation “Demon Slayer.”

One other Gaga movie is “Underneath the Open Sky,” a drama by Nishikawa Miwa based mostly on Saki Ryuzo’s novel about an ex-con who tries to reconnect together with his long-separated mom by way of a TV present. The movie premiered at Venice, Yakusho Koji, taking part in the troubled hero, received a Silver Hugo for greatest efficiency on the 56th Chicago Worldwide Film pageant, the most recent in a protracted listing of profession honors.

Topping the Nikkatsu lineup is “Spouse of a Spy,” the Kurosawa Kiyoshi WWII suspense drama that received a Silver Lion at this yr’s Venice pageant. Nikkatsu can be representing “Ainu Mosir,” a drama by Fukunaga Takeshi set within the indigenous Ainu group in northern Japan and starring Ainu actors – a primary for a Japanese movie.