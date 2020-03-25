Japan’s Ken Shimura Infected by Coronavirus, ‘God of Cinema’ Filming Halted

Veteran Japanese comic Ken Shimura, who was hospitalized for pneumonia on Monday, examined constructive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, his company Izawa Workplace introduced Wednesday. His situation is just not at the moment crucial.

Shimura is the primary outstanding leisure world determine in Japan to check constructive for the virus. He was set to star within the new Yoji Yamada movie “God of Cinema” that Shochiku is producing to mark its 100th anniversary as a movie studio. The shoot, initially scheduled to begin late this month, has now been postponed indefinitely. Tv packages that includes the 70-year-old Shimura, who has been a fixture on the small display for many years, have additionally been affected.

His position in “God of Cinema” as a lovable ne’er-do-well who has been a life-long movie fan could be his first starring flip in a characteristic. The movie was scheduled for a December launch.

Shimura seems in “Yell,” a morning serial drama that can start airing on public broadcaster NHK on March 30. He additionally hosts two 123 reveals – one for Fuji TV and the opposite on the NTV community. Reshoots or schedule revisions have but to be introduced.

Japan reported its highest every day depend of 71 coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the overall to 1,211, excluding the 712 circumstances from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama. Tokyo has 171 circumstances. The entire quantity of fatalities is 53.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe introduced that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, initially set to begin on July 24, could be postponed one yr because of coronavirus considerations.