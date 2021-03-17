Japan’s Nikkatsu Adds ‘First Gentleman’ to FilMart Lineup  

A late addition to the Nikkatsu lineup for FilMart is “First Gentleman,” an area co-production between Nikkatsu and Toei. Directed by Kawai Hayato (“Prince of Legend”) from a novel by Harada Maha, this comedy stars Nakatani Miki (“Candy Little Lies”) because the chief of an opposition social gathering in Japan’s parliament.

The plot strikes into gear when her nerdy ornithologist husband (Tanaka Kei) goes on a birdwatching expedition to a distant island – and returns ten days later to discover his spouse the brand new prime minister. How he handles his sudden standing as “first gents” turns into a supply of snickers.

Girls have run for Japan’s prime political publish earlier than, however none have succeeded, so the movie’s story continues to be a “what if.” However with the election of Kamala Harris as Vice President of the U.S., her lawyer husband Doug Emhoff has been within the media highlight because the nation’s first “second gentleman,” giving the movie an oblique topical enhance. The feminine management subject is doubly well timed after the latest sexism and glass ceiling discussions following the ejection of Mori Yoshiro as chairman of Japan’s Olympic Video games organizing committee. Launch is about for the autumn of 2021.

Additionally on the Nikkatsu lineup is “The Samejima Incident,” a horror directed by Nagae Jiro (“The Ghost Photograph Membership”) and starring Takeda Rena (“Poetry Angel”) as a girl who joins a web based reunion of highschool pals. However when one member finally ends up useless the others begin to concern for his or her lives. The movie was launched in Japan in November of final 12 months.

Amongst older titles are “Spouse of a Spy,” a suspense drama that gained Kurosawa Kiyoshi a greatest director prize at Venice final 12 months, and Fukunaga Takeshi’s “Ainu Mosir,” the primary movie to deal with Japan’s indigenous Ainu group with an all-Ainu important solid.