Japan’s PM tested positive for COVID and canceled trip to Tunisia

The Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishidacanceled his attendance at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), which is being held on August 27 and 28 in Tunis, after giving positive for COVID-19.

Kishida, who is currently recovering at his official residence, underwent a PCR test this Sunday and tested positive after presenting symptoms on Saturday night, such as mild fever and moderate coughaccording to the news portal NHK.

The 65-year-old Japanese leader was scheduled to resume his duties from Monday after some Summer Vacation of approximately a week with his family, although his office has already specified that he will work remotely. According to Japanese media, she could participate in TICAD by teleconference.

Kishida, who took office in October, got vaccinated for the fourth time earlier this month.

Japan has registered a record number of Covid-19 cases in recent daysthough its total death toll from the disease is far lower than many other countries, at 36,780.

Japan has never imposed a strict lockdown, and anti-infective measures targeting mainly the opening hours of bars and restaurants were lifted across the country in March.

The country’s borders have been partially reopened, although tourists are still barred from entering except on organized group tours.

Tokyo has partnered with African countries since 1993 to hold TICAD every five years.

At the upcoming meeting, Japan will firmly support “African-led development” focused on economy, society, and peace and stability, according to a Japanese Foreign Ministry briefing document.

Japan will also contribute to improving food security in Africa to deal with the food crisis that has worsened due to the situation in Ukraine, according to the document.

