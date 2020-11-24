Japan’s Wowow Joins ‘Tokyo Vice’ Alongside Endeavor and HBO Max

Wowow, Japan’s main premium pay-TV broadcaster, has boarded the excessive profile worldwide TV sequence “Tokyo Vice,” on which Michael Mann is about because the pilot episode director. Wowow has struck an all-rights distribution deal for Japan that may even see the corporate co-produce with Endeavor Content material and HBO Max.

The sequence is loosely impressed by American journalist Jake Adelstein’s 2009 memoir, “Tokyo Vice: An American Reporter on the Police Beat in Japan.” Adelstein was the primary foreigner to work the crime beat for the paper and spent 12 years there. The e book was first printed in 2009 and has been translated into a number of languages. Lesher optioned the e book eight years in the past and has spearheaded improvement and manufacturing.

4 time Oscar-nominee, Mann additionally serves as government producer with J.T. Rogers, Emmy-winner Emily Gerson Saines, Alan Poul, Jake Adelstein, Golden Globe-nominee Ansel Elgort, Destin Daniel Cretton, Ken Watanabe, Brad Caleb Kane, Kayo Washio, and Academy Award-winner John Lesher. Tony®-winning playwright J.T. Rogers created and wrote the sequence.

The sequence recounts Adelstein’s first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat with Elgort starring as Adelstein as he embeds himself into the Tokyo Vice police squad to disclose corruption. The sequence chronicles Adelstein’s every day descent into the sordid underbelly of Tokyo, the place nothing and nobody is really what or who they appear.

The present started filming in Tokyo at the start of the yr, however went on a manufacturing hiatus because of coronavirus. Manufacturing will restart this week.

Watanabe stars as a Tokyo police detective, whereas Rinko Kikuchi stars as a journalist, Rachel Keller options as an American expat making her residing as an upscale membership hostess, and Ella Rumpf is one other hostess on the similar membership.

The present is a co-venture between Endeavor Content material and Wowow, on which Endeavor Content material is dealing with international distribution. Within the U.S, it will stream completely on HBO Max.

“ ‘Tokyo Vice’ is a real ardour challenge for me as I’ve had my eyes on the fabric for fairly a while and trusted enterprise relationships with a number of the key gamers concerned for a fair longer time period,” stated Kayo Washio, Wowow’s Los Angeles workplace head. “It is the kind of story that deserves and necessitates this pedigree of artistic expertise assembled to deliver it to life.”

“Guaranteeing authenticity and being true to Japanese tradition and society had been prime priorities for our group. To have an area partnership to make sure this imaginative and prescient is really helpful and we stay up for creating many seasons collectively,” stated Prentiss Fraser, EVP, worldwide TV gross sales at Endeavor Content material.