Jared Borgetti exploded against El Tri due to the crisis prior to Qatar 2022

Jared Borgetti assured that Chicharito Hernández should go to the 2022 World Cup, but at the same time he asked that other soccer players such as Funes Mori no longer be “candidate” (Video: ESPN)

Just four months before the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022 and the Mexican team He is going through a complicated scenario because in his last friendly matches he has not had an outstanding performance and the results have annoyed the fans.

For this reason, different sports analysts and former soccer players have shared their criticism of the Tri. One of them was Jared Borgettiwho during an event of the Mexican National Team and the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) was encouraged to share his analysis of the functioning of the team of Gerardo Tata Martino before various media.

Jared Borgetti spoke about the performance of the Mexican National Team prior to Qatar 2022 (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

In the first instance, he pointed out that among the players who have competed in the World Cup qualifiers and friendly duels is that there is no referent that guarantees goals or offensive plays in the team, for which the former soccer player pointed out that the Tri does not have a single element that is of vital importance for the operation of the national team.

“For a national team or any team to be good, you always need at least a couple of players who are in a great moment, today we don’t have a single one, not a single one!”

Although the Tata Martino has lined up Raul JimenezJesus tecatito CoronaHirving Chucky Lozano e inclusive a Rogelio Funes Morithe Aztec team has not managed to have convincing games and the absence of goals throughout the tie showed the level at which Mexico will arrive at Qatar 2022.

Borgetti assured that El Tri does not have any footballer who is in a good moment (Photo: Instagram/@borgetti58)

Current sports analyst ESPN He took Martino’s usual forwards as an example and assured that there is no guarantee in any of them, for which he sentenced: “We don’t have it and it’s reality and if you don’t have one or two players at a great time, everything goes skinny”.

On the other hand, the former forward of the Tri stated that the criticisms against the Argentine coach and the group are not exaggerated because he argued that what they have shown on the field gives sports commentators tools to ensure that the selection is not in a good moment.

“We cannot say that it is exaggerating when the results do not support you, true, the operation is not good; there are no goals and if there are no goals you cannot win”

The Mexican National Team raises doubts prior to Qatar 2022 (Photo: USA TODAY/Jamie Sabau)

He also assured that in other stages when Mexico has had low seasons, the feeling was different because previously there were goals or more intention to score, now the picture is different due to the lack of victories.

“There are times when you play badly and there are goals and you finish mentally in another way, you say: ‘We are bad, but we are winning‘. But we’re not winning you’re not playing wellyou are not creating opportunities, everything is really going against you”, he explained.

Another of the topics that the commentator touched on ESPN focused on the veto controversy of Javier Chicharito Hernández of the calls for tricolor. For Borgetti, the Chicharito yes you should go to Qatar 2022but that his call does not depend on him.

Borgetti requested the return of Chicharito al Tri (Photo: Getty Images)

“Mexico has to take the best, yes. Chicharito is in a good moment and it has to be, Yes. But that is no longer up to me; it depends on what they decide and want or need,” she added.

Borgetti accepted that the distancing of the Galaxy striker from the national team is not for sporting reasons, but for off-field situations, so he doubted that Javier would travel to Qatar. He also explained that the call of Funes Mori has not resolved the crisis in the group.

“We want someone from outside to come and represent us, and then to say ‘it was the same’ and that is not to speak ill of Funes Mori”

