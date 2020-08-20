Jared Leto: 7 Cool Facts About The Morbius Star

Jared Leto Despatched Weird Items To His Suicide Squad Co-Stars

There’s really some misinterpretation surrounding this story, though Jared Leto did ship some odd gadgets to the Suicide Squad forged to undertake a Joker-like mindset, from a field of bullets to Deadshot actor Will Smith, a lifeless rat to Margot Robbie, and one other a lifeless hog meant for everybody. Nevertheless, the actor made positive to set the file straight that the report of him sending used condoms was “not true” on SiriusXM’s Leisure Weekly Radio, which director David Ayer had beforehand backed up explaining to Rolling Stone that they had been “faraway from their packages, however [not] really used.” Leto might have stated they had been in an interview for E! at CinemaCon, however, it appears to be one other “Bartholomew Cubbins” scenario that all of us ought to have taken with a grain of salt from the start.