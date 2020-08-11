Jared Leto Breaks Silence On Tron 3 Role

Depart a Remark
It seems Tron followers are lastly getting their want, as Disney is now actively engaged on a 3rd installment within the cult-favorite franchise. Not solely has the movie now landed a director in Lion’s Garth Davis, but it surely additionally has a star and producer in Oscar winner Jared Leto. Whereas Leto has reportedly been connected to Tron 3 for a while, he’s by no means spoken publicly about his involvement. Now, the actor is opening up about his function in reinvigorating the basic collection.
Jared Leto didn’t hid his pleasure about becoming a member of Tron 3 when confirming his function in a current Instagram put up. The Morbius star expressed his gratitude in getting the chance to proceed the story and teased that he and his collaborators have some “particular concepts” in thoughts:
I’m struck with such gratitude for the chance to deliver this film to life, particularly as each the unique online game and the movie affected me so deeply as a younger youngster. The truth that I get to be part of this new chapter is mind-blowing. I’m so very excited and proud to substantiate that YES – I might be starring in Tron. We’ll work as laborious as we presumably can to create one thing that I hope you all will love. We have now some very particular concepts in retailer for you all.
Becoming a member of such a novel franchise needs to be thrilling, but it surely’s even once you’re a longtime fan of a collection like Jared Leto is. With this, you must think about that he’s been considering concepts for potential installments for fairly a while. You may try his candy put up down beneath:
As anticipated, story particulars on Tron 3 haven’t been revealed, although Leto might have slipped up and revealed the movie’s official title in a now-deleted tweet. One of many largest issues followers most likely wish to know is who Leto might be taking part in. He might find yourself being a brand new protagonist, following within the footsteps of Jeff Bridges’ Kevin Flynn and Garrett Hedlund’s Sam Flynn. However however, he might simply as simply play a villain who’s threatening the Grid after Clu’s demise in Tron: Legacy. And primarily based on his efficiency in Blade Runner 2049, we all know Leto has the chops to for such a component.
Jared Leto’s function is, in fact, solely one of many mysteries relating to the plot, because it’s nonetheless laborious to say how the movie will connect with its predecessors. May Leto’s character find yourself crossing paths with Sam Flynn or Olivia Wilde’s Quorra, or might this movie be a reboot altogether? Solely time will inform.
What will be mentioned is that Jared Leto is likely one of the finest actors within the trade proper now and, as he does with most of his roles, he’s positive to offer it his all. It’ll be thrilling to see what he, Garth Davis and their collaborators provide you with for the Tron devoted.
Tron 3 at present has no scheduled launch date.
