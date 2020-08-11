Jared Leto Breaks Silence On Tron 3 Role

View this put up on Instagram

I’m struck with such gratitude for the chance to deliver this film to life, particularly as each the unique online game and the movie affected me so deeply as a younger youngster. The truth that I get to be part of this new chapter is mind-blowing. I’m so very excited and proud to substantiate that YES – I might be starring in TRON. We’ll work as laborious as we presumably can to create one thing that I hope you all will love. We have now some very particular concepts in retailer for you all…???? Anybody wanna go to the films? ???? ???? See you within the grid!?????????????