Jared Leto Playing Joker in ‘Justice League’ From Zack Snyder

Jared Leto is returning to the DC Comics fold, reprising his function because the Joker from 2016’s “Suicide Squad” in Zack Snyder’s new model of “Justice League.”

It’s unclear whether or not Leto was at all times meant to look in “Justice League” earlier than Snyder left the function in early 2017 in advance of great reshoots by filmmaker Joss Whedon, or if Leto is a brand new addition given the four-hour size the upcoming Snyder Reduce, which is able to premiere on HBO Max in 2021.

Regardless, Leto is becoming a member of different actors from “Justice League” this week for added images on the undertaking.

His involvement additional knits collectively Snyder’s “Justice League” with earlier DC Comics movie “Suicide Squad,” which featured Ben Affleck’s Batman in a cameo function as he tried to take down Leto’s Joker and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.

“Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice,” additionally directed by Snyder, encompasses a shot of the costume for Batman’s sidekick Robin with “Ha Ha Ha Joke’s on you Batman” spray-painted overtop — a reference to the Batman comedian storyline in which the Joker kills Robin. Leto’s look in “Justice League” may additional unpack this storyline inside the DC Movies universe.

In 2019, Leto informed Selection he was nonetheless in returning to the function of the Joker. “I’d positively play the Joker once more,” Leto stated. “All of it is dependent upon the script and the circumstances, because it at all times does.”

When “Suicide Squad” opened in 2016, reviews circulated that the actor went so deep into the character that he despatched castmates disturbing items, together with a dwell rat to Robbie and a useless pig to Viola Davis.

Leto didn’t seem in Robbie’s subsequent outing as Harley Quinn, “Birds of Prey”; and he’s not anticipated to look in James Gunn’s follow-up “The Suicide Squad” subsequent yr. (Robbie and Davis are reprising their roles in that movie.)

Selection has additionally confirmed that authentic “Justice League” producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg is not going to be credited on the brand new Zack Snyder model. Sources near Johns say he was not concerned with the Snyder Reduce because it was introduced in Might, and his lack of a credit score just isn’t associated to subsequent allegations by “Justice League” actor Ray Fisher that Johns and Berg enabled allegedly abusive conduct by Whedon on the set of the reshoots. Fisher, in the meantime, can also be anticipated to take part in the extra images for Snyder’s new model of “Justice League.”