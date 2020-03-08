Jared Leto Shares Shocked NSFW Video After Near Death Climb With Free Solo Star

Just a few years in the past, the Morbius star accompanied the well-known rock climber at Pink Rock Canyon in Las Vegas. On March 6, Jared Leto shared two tweets revealing a harrowing second throughout their climb. In his first tweet, he shared particulars of how he almost free fell off this mortal coil. He simply so occurred to have introduced a digital camera with him throughout his climb, so he was in a position to seize proof of his death-defying expertise. His first tweet included two images — one in every of himself mid-climb. The second photograph is a close-up shot of the frayed rope that nearly spelled his doom. Within the second tweet, he shared a brief video that seems to have been taken mere moments after he almost fell to his dying. Within the clip, he’s clearly out of breath — and overwhelmed — as he tries to clarify what simply occurred to him: