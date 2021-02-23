Jared Leto’s Joker Appears in New Image for Zack Snyder’s Justice League

If you want to continue enjoying small advances of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, you are in luck. And it is that another new image of Jared Leto has emerged as the Joker for this new version. And the truth is that the character looks alarmingly beatific.

The image first appeared in an interview with Snyder posted by Vanity Fair, which certainly doesn’t elaborate on this sacred interpretation of the character, but does touch on the Snyder Cut itself. In fact, the fact has been revealed that Snyder hadn’t actually seen the version of Justice League that was released in theaters three years ago.

Image Credit: Zack Snyder.

This new image of Joker comes after other images of the character were released earlier this month. And all of them seem to present a more classic interpretation of the Joker than what we have seen in other recent films of the character. However, the latter raises some interesting questions.

As previously revealed, the Joker will appear in Snyder’s cut as part of a new sequence. This will have to do with a vision experienced by Bruce Wayne, and which is intended to show what will happen if Darkseid is not stopped. Other images have shown the Joker in the same hospital gown seen here, but the crown of thorns appears to be new, and the image clearly attempts to recall religious images of a Christ figure being tortured at the Crucifixion.

We’ve also previously seen new images of the Knightmare Batman (Ben Affleck) from this remake. Remember that the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League will take place on HBO Spain the same day as in the United States. That is to say, next March 18, 2021.