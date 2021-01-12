Jared Leto’s ‘Morbius’ Delays Release Date

Sony has postponed the theatrical launch of “Morbius,” the comedian e book thriller starring Jared Leto, as studios proceed to grapple with the pandemic’s affect on the movie trade.

The film, which has been delayed quite a few instances amid the COVID-19 disaster, was most lately scheduled to debut on March 19. It can now premiere in theaters on Oct. 8.

Most films that had been as soon as scheduled for early 2021 have already been pushed again as a result of pandemic. Nevertheless, there are a number of titles nonetheless on the calendar for the primary few months of the 12 months, together with Camila Cabello’s “Cinderella” (additionally from Sony) on Feb. 5 and Disney and twentieth Century’s “The King’s Man” on March 12. Curiously, Sony didn’t point out plans for “Cinderella” in Monday’s announcement, although it’s unlikely the fantasy adaptation will maintain its February launch date — until it’s despatched to a streaming service or lands on premium video-on-demand early.

“Morbius” was directed by Daniel Espinosa and written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Based mostly on the Marvel Comics character, the superhero movie facilities on a biochemist who turns into a vampire after trying to treatment himself of a uncommon blood illness. Leto portrays Michael Morbius alongside a solid that features Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson.

Morbius, the infamous Spider-Man foe, hails from Sony’s arsenal of Marvel characters. Whereas Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man” films have ties to the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony is trying to launch its personal interconnected comedian e book world with Leto’s antihero and Venom, the alien symbiote portrayed by Tom Hardy. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” a sequel to the studio’s 2018 shock hit, is anticipated to be launched on June 25, 2021 — although the delay of “Morbius” might change these plans.