Jared Padelecki and Jensen Ackles have a run-in over the announcement of the Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters

A couple of days in the past we knowledgeable you that Supernatural may have a prequel. The venture continues, then again it kind of feels that some of the Winchester brothers is probably not concerned.

Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles introduced that he and his spouse, Danneel Ackles, shall be co-executive manufacturers of a prequel collection referred to as “The Winchesters” starring the fogeys of Sam and Dean Winchester. Whilst Ackles will reprise his function as Dean to relate the collection, his co-star Jared Padalecki it seems that would possibly not be concernedPadelecki shared on social media that he came upon in regards to the collection’ prequel on Twitter, concurrently the general public.

“No. It’s not. It is the first time I have heard of it. I am heartbroken.“Padalecki additionally tweeted (later deleted) a message to Supernatural manufacturer and now The Winchesters author Robbie Thompson, calling him” Gross “and” coward. “

Alternatively, the item didn’t prevent there. Later, Jared Padalecki showed on Twitter that he and Jensen Ackles had a “lengthy communicate” So what “issues are smartly“ amongst them: “@JensenAckles and I had a protracted communicate, as we regularly do, and issues are nice“wrote Padalecki.”The collection is early within the procedure with miles forward. We now have traveled numerous roads in combination, and every so often the ones rattling roads have potholes. Potholes do not prevent us. As soon as brothers, at all times brothers. #spnfamily“

In abstract: The whole thing stays in a struggle between colleagues. Supernatural was once considered one of The CW starring Ackles and Padelecki as Dean and Sam Winchester, two brothers who clear up supernatural mysteries involving ghosts and demons. After 15 years, Supernatural aired its ultimate episode of the collection in 2020.

We remind you that Ackles may also seem within the 3rd season of The Boys as Soldier Boy..