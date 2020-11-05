Jarrod Villani Joins ViacomCBS in Australia and New Zealand

ViacomCBS Networks Worldwide has introduced that Jarrod Villani will be part of Beverley McGarvey, chief content material officer and government VP, as co-lead of ViacomCBS in Australia and New Zealand.

As chief working and industrial officer and co-lead with McGarvey, from early subsequent yr, Villani might be chargeable for all of the mixed firm’s industrial actions and operations in each markets. The function was empty for the previous eight months because the departure of Paul Anderson.

Each McGarvey and Villani report back to Maria Kyriacou, president of VCNI’s operations in Australia, Israel and the U.Okay. Rod Prosser, chief gross sales officer, ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand will work intently with McGarvey and Villani “to additional strengthen income development and technique whereas offering oversight and administration of your entire 10 ViacomCBS gross sales group.”

“Community 10 has carried out very properly this yr. It’s the solely industrial community (in Australia) rising its viewers and it has additionally recorded its highest industrial shares in key demographics since 2011,” stated Kyriacou, in a press release. “The mixing and transformation of Community 10 and ViacomCBS below the management of Beverley has been efficiently accomplished. Now we have launched a brand new channel, 10 Shake, 10 Play is experiencing its largest ever digital viewers and the MTV and Nickelodeon channels have additionally grown their share.”

“Jarrod is a extremely certified industrial chief with intensive expertise in organizational transformation and stakeholder administration,” Kyriacou stated. Villani was beforehand Queensland’s head of restructuring and Brisbane’s head of workplace at advisory and funding agency KordaMentha.

“Subsequent yr we are going to launch premium SVOD service Paramount Plus while rising our current linear and subscription broadcast and digital belongings. Jarrod has labored intently with the group all through this yr and on a challenge foundation in the previous and we’re thrilled to have him be part of us on a everlasting foundation,” stated McGarvey.