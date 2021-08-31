Jarvo 69 Has A Festival! Chicken Invades Pitch All through St Kitts And Nevis Patriots Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors CPL 2021 Fit (Watch Video) | 🏏 LatestLY

When St Kitts and Nevis Patriots wanted 94 runs off 60 balls in opposition to Guyana Amazon Warriors, a rooster entered the pitch and stopped the play mid-way within the ongoing CPL 2021. It used to be reminiscent to Daniel Jarvis aka Jarvo 69 interrupting play between England and India throughout the second one and 3rd Check. Jarvo 69 first pretended to be an Indian fielder in the second one Check after which as Indian batsman within the 3rd Check. In the meantime, CPL 2021 shared video of a rooster that unknowingly invaded the pitch.

Test Out The Pitch Invader’s Video Shared by means of CPL 2021:

(SocialLY brings you the entire newest breaking information, viral developments and knowledge from social media international, together with Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above publish is embeded at once from the consumer’s social media account and thenewstrace Personnel won’t have changed or edited the content material frame. The perspectives and information showing within the social media publish don’t replicate the reviews of thenewstrace, additionally thenewstrace does no longer think any accountability or legal responsibility for a similar.)