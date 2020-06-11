Jas Waters, ‘This Is Us’ Author, Dies at 39 – Variety

Jas Waters, a TV author who labored on the NBC sequence “This Is Us,” has died. She was 39.

The information was confirmed by the “This Is Us” writers in a press release shared to their official Twitter account on Wednesday.

“The complete #ThisIsUs household was devastated to be taught of Jas Waters passing,” learn the assertion. “In our time collectively, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the present. She was an excellent storyteller and a power of nature. We ship our deepest sympathies to her family members. She was one in all us. RIP.”

Waters, who has writing credit on 18 episodes of “This Is Us” in response to IMDb, additionally labored on Comedy Central’s “Hood Adjoining With James Davis,” VH1’s “The Breaks” and Showtime’s “Kidding.” She additionally labored on “Hardball,” “Save The Final Dance,” MTV’s “Actual World,” “Barbershop,” “Barbershop 2: Again in Enterprise,” NBC’s “ER” and Taraji P. Henson’s “What Males Need.” She had her personal column in VIBE journal in 2012 earlier than she started working as a screenwriter.

“This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman took to Twitter to recollect the “good” storyteller. “Jas was completely good and had so many tales nonetheless to inform,” wrote Fogelman. “She made an indelible mark on our present and my coronary heart breaks for her family members.”

Correction: An earlier model of this story was printed with an incorrect picture as a consequence of a photograph company error. We apologize for the error.