Jasmila Zbanic’s ‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’ Wins El Gouna Fiction Film Award

Jasmila Žbanic’s “Quo Vadis, Aida?” received the El Gouna Star for finest narrative movie on the El Gouna Film Competition, carrying a $50,000 prize. The movie’s star, Jasna Duricic, additionally took residence the very best actress award, for her startling eponymous flip. Based mostly on a real story, the 1995-set drama tells the story of a UN translator making an attempt to save lots of the lives of her husband and son after the Military of Republic Srpska takes over the town of Srebrenica.

Different winners introduced by jury president Peter Webber on the placing new open-air Competition Plaza included Ali Suliman as finest actor for his flip as a Palestinian attempting to reunite together with his household in Ameen Nayfeh’s “200 Meters,” a movie which additionally received the Cinema for Humanity Viewers Award. Hilal Baydarov’s “In Between Dying” received the NETPAC Award for finest Asian movie.

Different large winners on the night time included Teboho Edkins’s “Days of Cannibalism” successful the El Gouna Golden Star for documentary movie, Jasmine Trinca’s “Being My Mother” took residence finest quick movie, Kaouther Ben Hania received finest Arab narrative movie for “The Man Who Offered His Pores and skin” and Lina Soualem’s “Their Algeria” received finest Arab documentary movie.

The competition was notably fruitful for Soualem, as her CineGouna Springboard mission “Bye Bye Tiberias,” concerning the household of her mom, actress Hiam Abbas (“Succession”), was awarded three growth grants price $30,000.

Station Movies, the brand new manufacturing firm of Amjad Abu Alala (“You Will Die at 20”), additionally received a number of awards, together with the very best mission in growth, for “Goodbye Julia,” a home drama set in 2005 to be directed by Mohamed Kordofani. The Egyptian mission “Hamlet From the Slums” by Ahmed Fawzi-Saleh was the massive native beneficiary of manufacturing grants.

The El Gouna competition was the primary main competition to happen bodily within the Center East for the reason that international pandemic. The competition shifted its date from September to the late October slot. The closing ceremony noticed competition founder Samih Sawiris thank the Ministry of Well being for partnering with the movie competition to make the occasion attainable.

The competition mentioned it was taking their cue from Venice, however whereas there have been temperature checks to enter the primary competition hubs and cinemas, social distancing and mask-wearing have been much less in proof. The optics of pictures on social media of events the place attendees have been in shut contact and never carrying masks at events, weren’t good at a time when European international locations have been asserting new lockdown measures.

The competition’s worldwide company acquired PCR exams earlier than they caught their flights residence, however the competition didn’t reveal the variety of optimistic exams on the time of publication.

In mitigation, the brand new Competition Plaza the place most occasions passed off was open-air, as was the primary cinema. For all official occasions, social distancing was maintained, and the organizers left it as much as the business company on whether or not to attend events or not.

The competition didn’t formally reply when the Worldwide Coalition for Filmmakers at Danger (ICFR) sounded the alarm for producer Moataz Abdelwahab, who was arrested in Might on prices of becoming a member of a “terrorist group” and “spreading false information.” ICFR mentioned these accusations have been related to movies bought to and aired on Al Jazeera’s documentary channel. Abdelwahab’s credit embrace Tamer Ezzat’s musical drama “When We’re Born,” which world premiered at El Gouna final yr.

The producer’s forthcoming credit embrace “Curfew,” directed by El Gouna creative director Amir Ramses, which is because of world premiere on the Cairo Film Competition in December. Query marks stay over whether or not that even will happen given the worsening corona state of affairs across the globe, and the focus of the inhabitants in Cairo in comparison with the spacious El Gouna resort.

The El Gouna fest is the brainchild of Egyptian telecom billionaire Naguib Sawiris, whose brother Samih constructed the El Gouna resort in a swath of desert close to Hurghada, a vacationer city 250 miles south of Cairo. Samih was in attendance on the ultimate day of the competition selling environmental conservation as they mentioned Philip Hamilton’s new movie “Ocean Souls.”

El Gouna is the primary vacation spot in Africa and the Arab area to obtain the International Inexperienced Award, sponsored by the United Nations Atmosphere Program. This award is handed to cities displaying substantial measures and efforts in progress inside the area of environmental sustainability.

Total competition director Intishal Al Timimi can be ecstatic that the occasion, which featured round 65 movies, reached a profitable conclusion and even managed to have a number of the famed competition ambiance that has been lacking from different bodily occasions. However to pattern it, one needed to be courageous sufficient to threat some close-proximity with out masks in open-air venues.

